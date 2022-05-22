BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say one person is dead following a triple shooting in the 1900 block of North Collington Ave early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the area around 12:14a.m. following a shot spotter alert.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Extreme Heat & Humidity Continues
Once on scene officers located a 38-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and an unidentified male, all suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.READ MORE: More Than Two Dozen Injured After A Bus Flips Onto Its Side Along I-95 In Kingsville
Medics transported the victims to area hospitals where the unidentified male victim died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.MORE NEWS: 10-Year-Old Injured In A Double Shooting In Southeast Baltimore
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook