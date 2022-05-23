CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
File photo of a fire truck. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are searching for a missing female believed to be in the area of Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland, according to authorities.

First responders are using a drone, ATV, and other equipment to search for the missing female near Maryland’s Northern Central Railroad Trail, fire officials said in a social media post.

It is unclear if the missing female is an adult or a juvenile.

WJZ will continue to update this story.

CBS Baltimore Staff