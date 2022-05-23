File photo of a fire truck. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters are searching for a missing female believed to be in the area of Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland, according to authorities.
First responders are using a drone, ATV, and other equipment to search for the missing female near Maryland’s Northern Central Railroad Trail, fire officials said in a social media post.
It is unclear if the missing female is an adult or a juvenile.
Crews are in the area of Hereford High School near the NCR trail actively searching for missing female. Search currently underway with utilization of drone, ATV, and ground units. DT 1828 *TA pic.twitter.com/QQf7N51uln
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 23, 2022