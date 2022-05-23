BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Garrick Powell, a 29-year-old Baltimore man charged in the murder of Safe Streets advocate Dante Barksdale.

Powell is being tried on first-degree murder and firearm charges in the January 2021 killing of Barksdale, who died after he was shot in the head near Douglass Homes in southeast Baltimore.

Powell, who has a history of arrests in Baltimore City along with Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, was arrested last May based on evidence that included footage and witness statements.

No motive for Barksdale’s murder has been released.

Barksdale, who turned things around after a life of crime, was one of the founding members of Safe Streets, an organization that aims to reduce violent crime in Baltimore City.

The murder of the anti-violence advocate struck a chord with the local community, including Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“This is very personal for me,” Scott said last year. “As you know, Dante was my friend. Like all of us, he was far from perfect, but he was called for a perfect mission for his life.”

Reflecting on Barksdale’s life, the police commissioner described the anti-violence advocate as a “message of redemption and peace.”

“(He) used his own experiencing as a living testimony for young people to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence,” Harrison said.

Barksdale was the first of three Safe Streets workers killed in a little more than a year.

In July 2021, Kenyell Wilson was shot and killed in Cherry Hill. Nearly a year after Barksdale’s murder, DaShawn McGrier in a shooting in East Baltimore.