BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office announced life sentences on Monday for three defendants convicted in a trio of shootings, two of them deadly.

Raymond Roman was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 35 years suspended, in the April 2021 shooting death of Kevin Adams in the Rosemont neighborhood, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Roman pleaded guilty May 16 to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in Adams’ death.

Additionally, Joseph Clark was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended after pleading guilty May 18 to first-degree murder and other charges in the November 2020 shooting death of Nathaniel Carter. Carter was escorting Clark’s ex-girlfriend home when he was fatally shot by Clark, prosecutors said.

In a separate case, Franklin Randall was sentenced to life with all but 20 years suspended in connection with a shooting on Reisterstown Road that left another man injured. A jury on May 18 convicted Randall of attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

“As Baltimoreans, we deserve to feel safe on our streets, in our homes, and at our local businesses. My prosecutors and I will continue to hold those who think otherwise accountable. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the families and loved ones of these victims,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.