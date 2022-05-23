BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested in early May for alleged sexual abuse of a minor, according to Baltimore County Police and online court records.
Delroy Scott, 22, allegedly used several social media accounts to solicit children as young as 8, police said.
Scott is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, second-degree rape, second-degree assault and a slew of related charges, according to court records.
Anyone aware of a minor that may have been in contact with Scott is asked to contact Baltimore County’s Crimes Against Children’s Unit at 410-887-7720.