BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is ready to fill dozens of available positions, and it is hosting two hiring events this week for those interested in joining its team.
The casino is hiring for table games, food and beverage, the cage, slots, Ceasars Sportsbook and more. Ceasars said incentives include “a comprehensive benefits package and a growing career path for all new hires.READ MORE: Hogan Calls On Franchot To 'Halt Or Minimalize' Pending Gas Tax Increase; Comptroller Says Executive Action Is Needed
For positions at table games, incentives include paid training, a $500 bonus after 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment. Dealers can earn up to $52,000 a year.READ MORE: Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say
The hiring events will be Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Harbor Room on Level 1 of the building. A resume is not necessary to attend.
Those looking to attend can register for a hiring event online.MORE NEWS: U.S. Naval Academy Plebes Cap First Year With Herndon Climb