BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The release of footage from a fatal police shooting in Essex earlier this month has been delayed in order for investigators to continue conducting “untainted interviews,” according to Independent Investigations Division within the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

While the unit charged with investigating all fatal encounters involving police tries to conduct all its interviews within 14 days of an incident, sometimes “that timeline cannot always be met,” officials said.

Ralph Picarello III, 39, was shot and killed by two Baltimore County Police officers inside of a house in in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way on Wednesday, May 4 about 4 p.m.

The two officers who fired their weapons were identified as D. Manning and E. Pellegrino of the Baltimore County Police Department. Both are assigned to the Operations Bureau.

According to a preliminary report from the IID, police were called to the home for a report of a domestic disturbance.

“The 911 caller stated that a man inside the home was throwing items at a family member,” Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said.

Officers were talking to the man when he picked up the knives and did not comply with requests to drop them. Two officers shot at the man after he “moved quickly towards” them, and another used a stun gun, according to the report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Neighbors told WJZ a couple in their 60s live at the home with their three children.

Police were often called to respond to domestic disputes at the house where the shooting occurred, with one police visit happening as recently as two days ago, they said.