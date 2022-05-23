BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawyers for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and the government again argued over scheduling in the criminal case against her during a public hearing plagued with audio problems that was largely unintelligible.

Mosby’s team wanted to push back some filings until after the July 19 primary, where she is running to retain her job.

New scheduling order just filed in Marilyn Mosby case. It’s later than the federal government wanted and some deadlines are after the primary. The trial remains set for September 19th. @wjz pic.twitter.com/I2stPj0oGs — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 23, 2022

The judge ruled Mosby’s team must disclose expert witnesses by July 1. There will be a hearing on jury instructions and the selection process July 15.

Mosby’s trial is still set for Sept. 19.

Previously, Mosby and her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, had called for the trial to happen as quickly as possible so the “political witch hunt” could end before the primary. But in April, federal judge Lydia Kay Griggsby moved the trial at the request of the defense.

“We all deserve for this to be over,” Mosby said in February. “What I’m asking for is to be tried right now because I am innocent, and the citizens of Baltimore deserve to know that as well before my election, which is four months out.”

Bolden cited concerns that the court previously expressed over whether both sides would be ready to go on the original trial date of May 2.

In their own filing, prosecutors fought against the delay, calling Mosby’s legal team “unprepared” and saying any delay is “entirely of their own making.” Prosecutor Leo Wise wrote, “We’re ready to go.”

Prosecutors allege Mosby lied about enduring financial hardships related to COVID-19 to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and that she falsified information on loan applications for two Florida properties.

Mosby has been charged with perjury and making a false statement on a loan application.

She has pleaded not guilty to all four counts and vowed to clear her name of the allegations.

“I want the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I have done nothing wrong,” Mosby said in January. “I did not defraud anyone to take my money from my retirement savings, and I did not lie on any mortgage application.”