By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:First Alert, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A much cooler day ahead of us.

More clouds than sun with an afternoon shower possible.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Hope you had a lovely weekend, despite the not so lovely heat, humidity and storms!

Much cooler today with rain arriving this evening!