BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and defensive end Brent Urban have reunited for the 2022 season, the team confirmed Monday.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia, Urban played the first four years of his career in purple and black, starting all 16 games in 2018.

As a full-time starter that season, Urban recorded 27 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss and a 1/2 sack.

He also started the first three games of the 2017 season — tallying four combined tackles — before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Over the last three seasons, Urban has bounced around to the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys, playing in 35 games.

News of a reunion was first reported on Friday, with Urban seemingly acknowledging the one-year contract by tweeting a picture of himself in his Ravens uniform.

Executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta has retrenched the defensive line with a handful of veteran reunions and re-signings. Calais Campbell is coming back on a two-year deal, and tackle Michael Pierce was brought back after two years away with the Minnesota Vikings (Pierce opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic) on a three-year, $16.5 million contract.

The team also spent a third-round draft pick on defensive tackle Travis Jones out of UConn.

The Ravens also made official the signing of rookie undrafted free agent Diego Fagot, a linebacker at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, on Monday.

We have signed former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot. Welcome to the Ravens, @diegofagot54! pic.twitter.com/x2mKmauDKy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 23, 2022

In four seasons with the Midshipmen, Fagot recorded 282 total tackles, 35 1/2 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks.

Shortly after the draft, Fagot announced he was signing a contract with Baltimore, and he got reps with the team at rookie minicamp earlier this month.

“Dedication sees dreams come true” -Kobe

•

•

•

Honored and blessed to be a Raven, but this is only the beginning. Let’s get to work 😤😮‍💨🤪 #flocknation pic.twitter.com/OdjKbGMUZm — Diego Fagot (@diegofagot54) May 1, 2022

But it wasn’t until Sunday the service academy announced Fagot is one of four senior Navy athletes who received permission from the Department of Defense to pursue a career in professional sports and delay their five years of active duty service.

The others are basketball guard Jennifer Coleman, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Mystics; cornerback Michael McMorris, who signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Washington Commanders; and soccer defender Matthew Nocita, who was drafted seventh overall by the New York Red Bulls in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

“I know Jennifer, Diego, Michael, and Matthew will take every opportunity on and off the court or field to ably represent the Navy and Marine Corps to the American people and to assist us in our recruiting efforts,” U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement.

Fagot had been assigned to the Marine Corps, and will now enlist in the Marine Corps Individual Ready Reserve upon his graduation on Friday.