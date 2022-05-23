BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenage boys were shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 2300 block of Harford Road for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the 14- and 15-year-old victims shot in the legs.READ MORE: Oriole Park At Camden Yards Concessions Workers Call For $15 Per Hour Wage
Both victims were hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Cooler & Sunny, But Cloudy Skies On The Way
The boys were standing outside the Citgo Gas station at 2330 Harford Road when they were shot by an unknown suspect, police said.MORE NEWS: Howard County Man Who Scaled Walls, Attacked Police In Capitol Riot Handed 33 Month Sentence
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.