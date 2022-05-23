CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenage boys were shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 2300 block of Harford Road for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the 14- and 15-year-old victims shot in the legs.

Both victims were hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The boys were standing outside the Citgo Gas station at 2330 Harford Road when they were shot by an unknown suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

