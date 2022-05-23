Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly committing a handgun violation after they crashed their vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities.
The crash occurred in the 100 block of W. Mulberry Street around 8 p.m., police said.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Union Says It Has Lost Confidence In Leadership Of BCPD Chief Melissa Hyatt
One of the teens complained of head pain, so medics examined him, police said.READ MORE: Technical Problems Raise Transparency Concerns In Latest Marilyn Mosby Criminal Case Hearing
Officers recovered a gun at the site of the crash and submitted it as evidence, according to authorities.MORE NEWS: Hogan Calls On Franchot To 'Halt Or Minimalize' Pending Gas Tax Increase; Comptroller Says Executive Action Is Needed
Police transported the trio of teenagers to Juvenile Bookings on Gay Street.