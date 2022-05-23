ANNAPOLIS, MD - MAY 23: Fourth Class Midshipman Nick McCowan, of Sioux City, Iowa, slides down the Herndon Monument after placing the upperclassman's hat on top, during the annual Herndon Monument Climb at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 23, 2022 in Annapolis, Maryland. The annual climb is the culmination of the plebe year at the Naval Academy where the class works together to climb the greased monument, remove the plebe "dixie cup" hat and replace it with an upperclassman's hat. This year's class accomplished the task in 3 hours, 26 minutes and 58 seconds. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)