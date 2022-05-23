BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Monday in Annapolis. Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution.
The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857.READ MORE: Hogan Calls On Franchot To 'Halt Or Minimalize' Pending Gas Tax Increase; Comptroller Says Executive Action Is Needed
The plebes work together in the event to remove the “dixie cup” hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman’s hat. But 200 pounds of lard make the climb a bit difficult.
This is a nail biter! The Herndon Monument Climb is a tradition for the plebe year at the Naval Academy
The goal: the plebes build a human pyramid to remove the “dixie cup” hat at the top of the vegetable shortening-covered monument & replace it with an upperclassman’s hat @wjz pic.twitter.com/foFMt7YsXO
— Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) May 23, 2022
The fasted recorded Herndon Climb time was a minute and 30 seconds in 1972, when no grease was used. The longest recorded time was in four hours and five minutes in 1998, when the dixie cup was glued and taped.READ MORE: Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say
It took this class 3 hours, 26 minutes and 58 seconds to complete their objective.
Fourth Class Midshipman Nick McGowan of Iowa was the 20-year-old who finally placed the upperclassman’s hat on top of the monument. His family was there to congratulate him on the accomplishment.MORE NEWS: Ray Lewis Visits Johns Hopkins Children’s Center To Make $134K Donation