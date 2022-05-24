BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities.
The 14-year-old boy is 5'6 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said he was wearing a white hooded shirt with the word Vans printed on it, a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and Adidas shoes.
He was carrying a neon yellow backpack too, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the location of the boy can call 911 or 410-307-2020.