CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Dundalk, missing kid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have found a missing boy who was last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities.

Jonah Hunt, 14, was wearing a white hooded shirt with the word Vans printed on it, a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and Adidas shoes when he went missing, police said. 

Baltimore County police announced around 10:20 p.m. that they had found him.