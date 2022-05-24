BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old dirt bike rider has died from his injuries nearly two weeks after he collided with a tractor-trailer making a left turn in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash at to East Ordnance Road and Blades Lane on May 11 about 8:40 p.m.READ MORE: City Of Annapolis Closes Naval Academy Bridge While Blue Angels Rehearse Flyover
Jeremy Glen Yaruta, of Baltimore, was heading westbound on East Ordnance Road on the dirt bike when he crashed into the right front of the truck tractor, police said.
Yaruta did not have the dirt bike’s lights on at the time of the crash and the truck driver, heading eastbound on East Ordnance Road, did not see the bike when he turned left onto Blades Lane, police said.READ MORE: Hogan Teases Interest In Presidency But Says He's Focused On Finishing Final Term In MD
Yaruta, who was not wearing a helmet, and another rider were ejected when they hit the truck. The passenger fled on foot and was not located by police following a search with a thermal drone and helicopter.
The truck driver, a 52-year-old Baltimore man, was not injured.
Anne Arundel County first responders transported Yaruta to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. He died there Monday, police said.MORE NEWS: Man, 38, Charged In Robbery Of Annapolis Bank Branch