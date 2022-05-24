BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said he’s been invited to attend this summer’s Iowa State Fair, a key stop for candidates with presidential aspirations.

“They’ve got porkchop on a stick, and lots of great fried foods,” the governor said during a Tuesday morning appearance on CNN. “But we’ve been invited to join some folks out there, and we’re looking forward to that one, as well.”

Make no mistake, though, Hogan plans to be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this summer.

“I’m not going to skip the Maryland fair, you can count on that,” he said.

Luckily for Hogan, there is no schedule overlap between the two. Iowa’s state fair runs from Aug. 11-21, while Maryland’s is from Aug. 25-Sept. 11.

Speaking from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland, Hogan did weigh in on the 2024 presidential election and the state of the Republican Party. As to whether he will run, Hogan didn’t rule it out but said he’s focused on finishing his final term as governor.

“I promised the people in Maryland that’s what I would do this job until the end and I have the stage job until next January,” he said. “And after that, there’s still plenty of time to think about what the future might look like.”

Former President Donald Trump jumping into the race wouldn’t dissuade him, either.

“I think a lot of people would not be running if Trump were to join the race,” he said. “That wouldn’t impact my decision.”

Hogan suggested Trump has a diminished influence over the party, and it will only continue to weaken as he attacks incumbent governors and endorses candidates in primary elections who don’t win.

According to a February CBS News poll, 69% of Republicans said Trump should run again in 2024, and an overwhelming majority — 84% — said they want GOP candidates to reflect the former president’s policies and proposals.

Hogan said he doesn’t believe Trump will pursue a second term, “and even if he does run, I don’t think it’s any guarantee that he’s going to win.”