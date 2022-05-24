BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland state trooper’s reflexes might have meant the difference between life and death for a tow truck driver who got pinned Monday underneath a sport-utility vehicle.
It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday as the tow truck driver was clearing the scene of a crash on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland State Police said. The driver was attaching a winch to the belly of a Chevrolet Equinox when the SUV slipped off the back of the tow truck and landed on him.
Trooper Jason Reid witnessed the accident and intervened. Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck’s controls to lower the truck’s bed and maneuver it underneath the SUV, troopers said. Reid then used the bed to lift the SUV off the 51-year-old driver, so he could pull him to safety.
The driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately known Tuesday.