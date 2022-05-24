BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Naval Academy hosting its graduation in Annapolis on Friday, the Blue Angels are in town rehearsing their flyover.
The City of Annapolis has closed the Route 450 bridge until late Tuesday afternoon while the squadron practices its maneuvers ahead of Friday's ceremony.
The Blue Angels, the Navy's elite flight demonstration squadron, routinely perform aerobatic feats for crowds at air shows and special occasions nationwide.
In light of the rehearsal, the city is asking spectators to have a plan for parking, and it is reminding boaters to take care where they drop anchor.
Besides the Blue Angels’ flyover, President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 when they graduate on Friday.
On Tuesday, May 24, the Route 450 (Naval Academy) bridge will be closed between 10:45 a.m. until approximately 3:45 p.m. for the Blue Angels flyover rehearsal. Please follow Annapolis Police direction and detours. #USNA2022
— CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) May 24, 2022