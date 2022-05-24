BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man was injured early Tuesday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were on patrol about 1:39 a.m. when they were called to a local hospital after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
Police said the victim, identified only as a 38-year-old man, was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening.
The victim told police he was near Wilkens and Monroe Street when he heard gunfire, saying he didn’t realize he was shot until he got a half-mile away.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.