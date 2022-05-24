Hi everyone!

Today was a treat, a real local treat. Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses is a family-owned business that has been a Charm City staple since 1924. So wherever you’re reading this, chances are you have gotten, worn or held flowers from Radebaugh’s.

Not unlike when we went to the Tuxedo House and visited with owner Scott Furman, Kaitlyn Radebaugh took us behind the scenes to show off Radebaugh’s design center. And it almost goes without saying that with the world catching up on all the in-person events that were canceled during the pandemic, the business has been working overtime.

Besides weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, dances, funerals and just-because purchases, flower orders pour in every day. “Just because?” Yep. Radebaugh’s has 50 people working across over 60,000 square feet at two locations. It’s all to keep up with growing demand, as evidenced by 46,000 floral arrangements over the last year alone.

When K2 and I arrived, 137 bouquets of red roses were being assembled for the Notre Dame Prep graduation on Wednesday. And that’s how the day started in Towson at the Radebaugh headquarters and design center.

Radebaugh’s social media presence is great and it’s really something to look at. The Instagram alone is worth a follow, as is the florist’s Facebook page. While you’re at it, give the website a skim and scan, too.

It is so great to browse and shop local. It’s equally great if not better to see a local business emerge from the pandemic on its own two feet. That, in my opinion, says a lot about the history and reputation of any business. So we want to thank Steve and Kaitlyn Radebaugh for hosting us Tuesday morning and showing off what they’ve got in store.

– Marty B!