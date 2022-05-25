BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Columbia ranks among the top places in the country for summer jobs, a WalletHub survey finds.
The Howard County city ranks third on a list of nearly 200 places that were analyzed in the survey, trailing only Orlando and Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
The survey considered a range of factors, including availability of summer jobs, minimum wage, unemployment rate and public transit, among other factors.
Columbia scored high marks for its youth job market in addition to its social environment and affordability.
Just one other city in Maryland, Baltimore (No. 137), made the list.
Lubbock, Texas was the lowest rated city for summer jobs, along with Columbus, Georgia and Bridgeport, Connecticut.