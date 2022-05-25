BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guard Jahmir Young has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will play next season with the Maryland Terrapins, the team announced.
A native of Upper Marlboro, Young announced in April he would transfer from Charlotte to Maryland and play for new head coach Kevin Willard if he didn't continue with the draft process.
Once he suits up, Young will become the first product of DeMatha Catholic High School — situated 1.8 miles away from College Park — to play for Terps since Travis Garrison, a member of the team from 2002 to 2006. The prep school has produced pros such as Markelle Fultz, Jerami Grant and Victor Oladipo.
As a junior with the 49ers, Young averaged 19.6 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists during the 2021-2022 season.
He could be joined in the backcourt by Georgetown transfer Donald Carey, who's also committed to the Terps if his draft plans don't pan out.
The 6-foot-5 Carey averaged 13.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hoyas and head coach Patrick Ewing last season.
Both guards could help Willard replace the production of departing players Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala.
Although players have until June 13 to pull out from the draft process, those with NCAA eligibility must withdraw their name by June 1 to continue playing in college, according to the NBA.