BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Life-size dinosaurs and dragons will be on exhibit at the Baltimore Convention Center next week.

People can visit moving dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods at the Dino & Dragon Stroll, which will be open on June 4 and 5, according to event staff. Fantastical dragons will be on display too, staff said.

These creatures will be able to move their heads, necks, tails, and wings, blink their eyes, open their mouths, imitate breathing movements, make synchronized sounds, and emit roars.

Some of the dinosaurs are over 28 feet tall and more than 60 feet long, according to event staff.

The collection of dinosaurs includes a T-Rex, Velociraptor, and Stegosaurus, staff said.

There will be dinosaur-themed rides, including bounce house inflatables, dinosaur scooters, and walking dinosaur rides.

Additionally, there will be stationary rides that give people the opportunity to climb on a dinosaur to experience what it would be like to ride one and T-Rex all-terrain vehicles that children can ride on a track that circles around a T-Rex, according to event staff.

There will also be a Storytime station, Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for various hands-on crafts, and a Dino Band, staff said.

Tickets are $24.99 for adults and children but will increase to $26.99 closer to the exhibition weekend. Admission is free for children under the age of two years old, members of the military, and military service veterans, according to the Dino & Dragon Stroll website.