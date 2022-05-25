BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Maryland man is now behind bars for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Rodney Milstreed, 55, was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Federal Authorities say he’s originally from Finksburg, Maryland.

Milstreed becomes one of over 800 defendants charged with federal crimes related to the riot, including over a dozen from here in Maryland.

According to court documents, Milstreed is accused of throwing a flagpole and a smoke grenade at police and assaulting an Associated Press photographer during the insurrection, part of which was caught on camera.

“It’s very important that the Justice Department get as many of these people as they can,” Michael Greenberger, the founder and director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, said.

In a video shot by AP Photojournalist Julio Cortez, you can see Milstreed at the bottom of the Capitol steps wearing a green camo sweatshirt, pulling down photograph John Minchillo.

Cortez, who filmed it with his GoPro, said the camera was on his helmet and allowed the video to capture faces more clearly.

Cortez remembers Milstreed in the crowd and said the day was one of the scariest moments of his career.

The Department of Justice said Milstreed shared on social media his intentions were to “crack some heads.”

Greenberger said it was clear he, along with others, wanted to do damage, and if Milstreed’s case goes to trial, he could be facing a serious sentence involving several years in prison.