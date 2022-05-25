BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was a brighter and milder day than expected. It made for a really pleasant day all across the region.

Temperature highs were in the low to mid-70s under partly sunny skies, but that was still a tad below normal for the end of May.

On Thursday, more clouds are again expected with highs again in the low 70s.

A front will be approaching the region on Friday.

This front will usher in more moisture and more clouds that may produce some morning showers.

More importantly, some locally strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by afternoon.

If showers and clouds persist in the afternoon, then this may somewhat mitigate the severe threat.

The timeframe for these storms seems to be anytime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

A few lingering showers may last well into the evening.

The temperatures will likely reach the upper 70s before any showers hit on Friday.

By the weekend, a few pop-up showers may break out on Saturday.

But the Baltimore area should see 80 degrees.

By Sunday, more sunshine will help raise that temperature into the low 80s, making for a nicer end to the weekend.

But setting up an even nicer and warmer Monday Memorial day.

It will probably hit the mid-80s by Monday, and even warmer days after that.