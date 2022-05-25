BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’ll see more clouds than sun today, but we will see some breaks of blue sky, which is an improvement from Tuesday.

The forecast is calling for cooler temperatures than we’ve historically seen in late May, with an anticipated afternoon high near 72 degrees.

After a high of 67 degrees yesterday at BWI, we’ll make a run at 70 this afternoon.

This evening, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a spotty showers across the region and a forecast low of 58 degrees.

We stay dry today with a small chance for a few sprinkles starting tonight into Thursday.

Friday is a different story!

Rain and storms are likely with the possibility for strong to severe storms. Heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail are all possible as a front tracks through.

The timing is something we’re watching closely.

So far, it looks like western Maryland will see the storms between 4-7 p.m. and central Maryland between 7-10 p.m.

We’ll likely update those windows as we get closer to Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with chances for a few showers or a thunderstorm.

Solid sunshine is in store for Memorial Day.

We also have quite a warmup as we move towards the weekend!

Weekend highs are in the low to mid 80s.