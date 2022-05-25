BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting today, Marylanders have a new, easy way to carry their driver’s license or state ID, which will make getting through airport security faster.
The Maryland Department of Transportation has launched Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, meaning anyone with an Apple Wallet can carry a digital version of their state identification. It makes Maryland the second state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet.
The digital ID works at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports, and the state said it expects locations accepting mobile ID to grow.
For now, the digital ID isn't a replacement for a physical driver's license or state ID, which the department said Marylanders must continue to carry.
“Maryland is proud to be a leader once again in safe innovation with the implementation of Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “As we look to the future, we are committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility while maintaining the highest safety and security standards for our state and citizens.”
Adding Your ID to Apple Wallet
To use a digital ID in Maryland, you must:
- Have a valid and easily readable Maryland driver’s license or ID card
- An iPhone 8 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later
- The latest version of iOS or watchOS
- Live in Maryland and have your device set to United States
To add your ID to Apple Wallet:
- Tap the “+” button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on iPhone
- Select “Driver’s license or State ID”
- Follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process
Customers can remove their Maryland Mobile ID at any time through their myMVA account, as well as opt out of the service completely.