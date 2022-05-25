BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chopper 13 is over a crash involving several vehicles Wednesday afternoon in Middle River.
At least five cars were involved in the collision on the eastbound lanes of Pulaski Highway at Middle River Road. All three lanes are closed.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.