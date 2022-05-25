BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of making multiple threats of mass violence at an elementary school in Maryland.
Earl Washignton Jr. of Lexington Park, Maryland, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.
The 46-year-old man is accused of calling Gale-Bailey Elementary School and a business in White Plains on Tuesday and making several threats of mass violence.
Police say the calls were related to the people known to Washington. They are believed to be domestic-related.
But out of an abundance of caution, extra officers will be at Gail Bailey Elementary School this week.