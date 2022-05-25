BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students, parents and teachers will notice a heavier police presence at schools this week, a measure that comes in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, southwest of San Antonio, killed at least 19 students and two adults before the suspected gunman was fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, law enforcement agencies nationwide including here in Maryland indicated they would be stepping up their presence in schools to lend their support.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said Tuesday that parents might notice a visibly increased presence either at or near local schools. The police department said the intent is to make students feel secure.

“This is NOT due to any threat to our schools, but simply to provide comfort,” the agency said.

While we are all devastated over the horrible tragedy in Texas, we want our students to feel secure. You may see our increased presence at and around your children’s schools this week. This is NOT due to any threat to our schools, but simply to provide comfort. @AACountySchools — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) May 25, 2022

In a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Police Department said its community engagement officers would be “continuously checking on our schools to ensure the safety of our students” in light of Tuesday’s shooting.

Like Anne Arundel County Police, police in Easton and Frostburg City said they would have an enhanced presence around local schools as part of their effort to comfort students and staff, not as a result of any threats.

“We are at our schools every day to increase safety and security, and all of our officers are trained in active shooter response, as are our allied agency partners,” Frostburg City Police said. “We are ALWAYS close by and keeping our City safe.”