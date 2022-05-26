CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Center Stage announced Thursday that all remaining tickets to its final production of the season are completely free, thanks to underwriting support from the theater’s donors.

The show is ‘Bakkhai,’ described by the theater as a “modern day take of the classic Greek tragedy,” which centers around Dionysus, the god of wine and ecstasy and his mischievous antics.

The theater called the show “the perfect production to throw the doors open to the public for a lavish celebration.”

The show is running from June 1 – 19 at the Mount Vernon theater. Claim your ticket here, or use code “BAKKHAIFREE” at checkout.

