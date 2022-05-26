BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 59-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were called to a shooting in the unit block of North Catherine Street about 12:30 a.m., Baltimore Police said. Once there, they found the man found shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Clouds & More Clouds, Plus Friday's An Alert Day
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.READ MORE: Jury Acquits Man Of Murder Of Baltimore Anti-Violence Advocate Dante Barksdale
The shooting happened about an hour after a separate shooting in north Baltimore sent two victims, ages 17 and 19, to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Firefighters Rescue Person Trapped In Mud Near NCR Trail
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.