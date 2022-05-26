BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens made an addition to their quarterback room Thursday with the signing of Brett Hundley.
Hundley's signing was announced Thursday morning on the team's official Twitter account. The 28-year-old quarterback, a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, mostly served as a backup during previous stints with Green Bay and Arizona.
Hundley joins a Ravens squad that includes star quarterback Lamar Jackson, backup Tyler Huntley who impressed in Jackson's absence last season, and Anthony Brown, an Oregon graduate who was signed last month as an undrafted free agent.
It remains to be seen how Baltimore's 53-man roster will shape up, but with Jackson's and Huntley's presence on the active roster, it is likely that Brown or Hundley will be heading to the practice squad.
Hundley saw limited action from 2016 through 2019 with most of his experience coming in the 2017 season, when he completed 192 passes for 1,836 yards, 9 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in nine games started.
