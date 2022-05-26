BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Grammy-nominated rapper and popular 90s artists are among the Baltimore Orioles’ Birdland Summer Music Series lineup this year.
The music series consists of three postgame concerts at Oriole Park at Camden Yards held throughout the summer.
On June 17, the Orioles will welcome rapper Flo Rida following the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
On Aug. 6, Baltimore's own Dru Hill and singer Sisqó will open for platinum-selling band Smash Mouth following the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Finally, on Sept. 10, British rockband The Struts will perform after the Orioles play the Boston Red Sox.
All postgame concerts are included with the purchase of a game ticket for that respective date and will be open to all fans in attendance, but a limited number of on-field passes for the concerts are available for an additional $25 per ticket, the team said.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Birdland Summer Music Series, visit the Orioles website.MORE NEWS: B&O Railroad Museum Offering Free Admission To Active Duty Military Personnel Through Labor Day
Of course, next month former Beatle Paul McCartney will also rock Oriole Park as a stop on the Got Back Tour.