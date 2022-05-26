BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was acquitted Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of anti-violence advocate Dante Barksdale.
Jurors found Garrick Powell, 29, not guilty of first- and second-degree murder and two firearm offenses in the murder of Barksdale, a co-founder of Safe Streets who was shot in the head in January 2021 near the Douglass Homes housing complex.
The verdict came a day after a judge denied a motion to acquit from the defense, who argued that there was not enough evidence to convict Powell of Barksdale's murder.
Powell’s attorney noted that no one identified his client as the shooter and that potentially exculpatory DNA evidence that could have pointed to someone else was never tested.
Additionally, the defense attorney pointed out that the alleged murder weapon could have belonged to someone other than Powell.
This is a developing story that will be updated.