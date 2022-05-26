BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called for a “comprehensive update” Thursday from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on his violent crime plan as deadly shootings continue to outpace previous years’ numbers.

Baltimore is on pace for more than 350 homicides in 2022, and for the first time, more than 100 people were killed by the start of May, according to Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello.

In a letter addressed to Scott, the governor referenced a February meeting with the mayor in which Scott laid out his plan to battle Baltimore’s sustained violent crime problem. Hogan said he received assurances that the mayor’s approach would lead to a “meaningful reduction in violence.”

The leaders each called their meeting at the State House “very productive.” But as violent crime shows no sign of stopping in the city, Hogan is looking for results.

“Already, less than six months into this calendar year, 128 people have been murdered in the city,” Hogan said. “They include a grandmother working as a DoorDash driver gunned down during a robbery, a mother shot while her children were inside the house, a pregnant woman and her fiance shot in their car, and, just days ago, a young student killed hours after his junior prom.”

Hogan also referenced Baltimore City Council’s recent call for the Baltimore Police Department to deliver a short-term crime plan and deploy more officers into neighborhoods. He also mentioned Baltimore residents’ calls for action on the seemingly endless violence.

“In light of these outcries, it is critical that the state and the public what is– and what is not– being done,” the governor said. “I am requesting a comprehensive update on how the implementation of your violent crime plan, an accounting of how state funds allocated for law enforcement have and will be spent, and on BPD’s progress toward closing warrants for violent offenders.”

Hogan said that in its FY 2023 budget, the state provided $37.4 million in funding for Baltimore City public safety initiatives, which was an increase of over $17 million from last year.

The plan Mayor Scott discussed with Hogan includes additional manpower to the BPD Warrant Apprehension Task Force, enhanced traffic enforcement and increased enforcement of probation and parole violations. The governor wants to learn how warrant apprehension has increased, or otherwise, since they met.

Hogan said Police Commissioner Micheal Harrison stated in February there were nearly 6,000 open felony warrants in the city. The governor called for an “immediate precise accounting of the number of felony warrants BPD currently has open, as well as the number of felony warrants BPD has closed or assigned to federal, state, and county partners since February.”

Scott’s office has not yet replied to the governor’s letter.

Since the February meeting, the mayor announced the city’s “SMART” crime strategy, in which Baltimore police officers will shift from being “call-takers” to the traditional role of walking patrol and engaging with neighborhood residents. The response to some minor crimes will be outsourced or handled remotely under the plan.

Gov. Larry Hogan had a lukewarm response to the new strategy, which was announced earlier this month.

“I don’t know whether it’s smart or it’s dumb. I just hope that they’ll do something about the violent crime and stop the shootings that are taking place every day,” he told WJZ at the time. “It’s a pretty simple plan: Arrest more, prosecute more and sentence more. Keep them in jail and take the violent repeat offenders off the streets. I don’t know what their plan did today, but I’m not sure it’s going to address that.”