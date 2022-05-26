BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has released a list of more than 300 officers that her office says are known to have credibility issues.

The initial request for the release came from the Baltimore Action Legal Team, also known as BALT. The team says the officers are part of a “do not call” list.

The group says they first requested the list of names in 2019.

The State’s Attorney’s Office sent BALT the list of 307 names today.

Mosby’s office sent WJZ a letter that it wrote to Maryland’s Assistant Attorney General Wendy Shiff. The letter says that Mosby’s office was told not to make public the list even though it wanted to.

WJZ has obtained the list of those officers.

Following the release of the list, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said in a social media post that the people on the list were “good, brave, & credible.”

“She should be the 1st name on her own list,” the police union said.