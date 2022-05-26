BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has released a list of more than 300 officers that her office says are known to have credibility issues.
The initial request for the release came from the Baltimore Action Legal Team, also known as BALT. The team says the officers are part of a “do not call” list.READ MORE: Maryland Man Faces Federal Charges Following Capitol Riot
The group says they first requested the list of names in 2019.
The State’s Attorney’s Office sent BALT the list of 307 names today.READ MORE: Maryland Students Suffer From Anxiety Following School Shooting In Texas
Mosby’s office sent WJZ a letter that it wrote to Maryland’s Assistant Attorney General Wendy Shiff. The letter says that Mosby’s office was told not to make public the list even though it wanted to.
WJZ has obtained the list of those officers.
Following the release of the list, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said in a social media post that the people on the list were “good, brave, & credible.”MORE NEWS: Fewer Blue Crabs In The Chesapeake Bay "Continue A Worrying Trend"
“She should be the 1st name on her own list,” the police union said.
The corrupt @MarilynMosbyEsq has released her Do Not Call List. The vast majority of those @BaltimorePolice cops on the list are good, brave, & credible. She should be the 1st name on her own list. Just remember, this list is coming from lying Marilyn Mosby! #cityincrisis @GLFOP https://t.co/1lkgcVZPh8
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) May 26, 2022