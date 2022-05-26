BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter and impaired driving charges in the 2021 crash that killed her infant.
Talaya Martin, 30, of Severn, faces a list of charges including first-degree child abuse resulting in death, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, negligent vehicular homicide, child abuse and DUI, authorities said.READ MORE: Howard County Woman Opens Up About Her Experience As An Immigrant
The charges stem from a criminal indictment handed down in March by a jury tasked with reviewing the deadly April 2021 crash on Route 295 in Anne Arundel County.
About 4:30 a.m. April 4, 2021, troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Route 100, where they found a Ford SUV resting on its side off the road and a Honda car that was still in the roadway.READ MORE: Baltimore City Public Schools Honors 12 Students Killed During 2021-22 School Year
Martin’s 9-month-old boy, Ezekiel, was not buckled into a cart seat. He died at the scene. Martin was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where she was treated for her injuries. The other driver was not hurt.
Based on their investigation, troopers determined that both vehicles were heading north on Route 295 when Martin lost control of the Ford right passing the Honda. The SUV veered across the road, struck the Honda, crashed through the guardrail and went down the hill where it rolled over after striking several trees.MORE NEWS: Two Charged In January Murder Of 35-Year-Old In Towson
Martin is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center while awaiting court proceedings.