BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Thursday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool outside.

Even with clouds hovering overhead, any showers we get this afternoon will be spotty and scattered throughout the area.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 71 degrees, though that will dip to 67 later this evening.

Some of us could see a stray shower tonight, but the real potential for rain and storms will be Friday.

Compared to Thursday, Friday will be noticeably warmer and humid with a high in the upper 70s.

The clouds will stick around and some showers and storms will likely reach most of us in the afternoon and evening hours.

We’re also tracking the possibility of drenching downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the story will be mostly the same as Friday.

Saturday will be cloudy with some occasional sunshine temperatures reaching into the upper 70s.

We do have chances for spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm.

On Sunday, we’ll warm up with fewer clouds, more sun and temperatures in the lower 80s.