BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No serious injuries were reported after a crash Thursday afternoon involving two school buses and an SUV in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at 3:47 p.m. to Route 7 near Route 24 for the crash. Route 7 was closed temporarily as a traffic unit conducted an investigation.
Howard County Public Schools released children on the scene to parents, officials said, and the remaining students were transported to other buses and sent home.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.