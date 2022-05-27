ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Commissioning Week came to a close Friday with the Naval Academy’s graduation.

President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker for the class of 2022. The ceremony started out with a drizzle but the weather cleared up.

Roughly 1,100 midshipmen braved the rain to be sworn into service in the Navy or Marine Corps.

“A lot of people might expect sunshine and stuff to be the perfect weather,” Naval Academy graduate Young Kim said. “I think this is the perfect weather for today.”

One of the 274 midshipmen going into the Marine Corps is Kyle McKeon of Annapolis.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Naval Academy graduate Kyle McKeon said. “I don’t really know how to describe it.”

McKeon told WJZ he made up his mind in middle school that he wanted to attend the military academy. He’s headed to Quantico after graduation.

“I’ve been around (Annapolis) my whole life,” McKeon said. “I’ve been waiting my whole life to have this moment.”

The president cracked a few jokes while addressing the graduating class, but he mostly sought to inspire graduates.

“I cannot promise you the way will be straight or the sailing will be easy, but I can promise you that you all have the tools needed to navigate any water you’ll encounter,” Biden said. “This great academy has prepared you to face every challenge and overcome every obstacle. You are ready.”

As the graduates prepare for their careers, they reflected on the last four years.

“It was really a choice for my character,” Kim said. “I wanted to come here to really develop myself into a man that later on I could say, ‘Wow, I did something good.’”

The Blue Angels usually fly over the ceremony, but couldn’t this year because of the weather. Graduates say they were just thrilled to do the iconic hat toss.