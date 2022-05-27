ALERT DAYTornado Watch For Parts Of Maryland's Eastern Shore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Carl Miller, Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a “critical missing” man last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities.

Police said on Friday that they needed the public’s assistance finding 38-year-old Carl Miller.

Miller has brown and gray hair. He is 5’6 and weighs around 120 pounds, according to authorities.

He was possibly wearing a blue shirt and blue pants or jeans when he went missing, police said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miller should call 911 or 410-307-2020. 

This is an older photo, according to Miller’s family.

CBS Baltimore Staff