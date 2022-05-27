ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WJZ/AP) — President Joe Biden is set to address graduates at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis Friday amid turbulence abroad with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tragedy at home after two mass shootings in as many weeks.
LIVE FEED:READ MORE: Tank Vs Talk: Baltimore's Gervonta Davis Aims To Quiet Challenger Romero
Biden’s remarks to the more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, will be his first commencement address of the year.READ MORE: 2 Swimmers Exposed To Toxic Gas In Ocean City Pool, Hospitalized
He is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater. On Sunday, the president will visit Uvalde, Texas to console grieving families after Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
The Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron typically does a flyover at the commencement, but a tornado watch and the threat of severe thunderstorms in the region could keep planes grounded.
The @NavalAcademy graduation procession has begun!
The ceremony begins at 10am. @wjz pic.twitter.com/7rDHdT0OYm
— Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 27, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris gave the commencement address at the academy last year.MORE NEWS: High Levels Of COVID-19 Community Transmission Detected In Baltimore Area
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)