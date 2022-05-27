ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Headed to the beach Friday? Pack your patience.
Seven-mile long delays are reported along U.S. 50 eastbound Friday before the Bay Bridge.
2-way traffic is now in effect, the Maryland Department of Transportation said. Officials are urging travelers to leave early or stay late throughout the weekend to ease congestion.
EB US 50 delays approx 7mi prior to Bay Bridge. 2-way in effect (3EB/2WB lanes). Recommended drive time is after 9P. Complete suggested Bay Bridge drive times here https://t.co/wcpzo1ibSg 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #MDShorebound
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) May 27, 2022
The MDTA offers the following travel tips for this holiday weekend and throughout the summer months:
- Travel off-peak when heading to and from the Eastern Shore.
- The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend include:
- Thursday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Friday, May 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Saturday, May 28 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 29 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Memorial Day Monday, May 30 – before 9 a.m. and after 11 p.m.\
- To sign up for email/text alerts or view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov.
- Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic conditions or visit baybridge.com to view traffic cameras.