BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives opened an investigation into another deadly shooting in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.
Police found the gunshot victim around 5:50 p.m. behind the 1900 block of East North Avenue.READ MORE: Traffic Advisory For US 50 East Before Bay Bridge
The officers noticed that the man had been shot in the head, police said.
An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died despite the efforts medical staff made to save his life, according to authorities.READ MORE: Video Shows Squeegee Worker Assaulting A Driver At Busy Baltimore Intersection
This was the second deadly shooting to occur near that section of the North Avenue corridor within five days.
Early Sunday morning there was a triple shooting in the 1900 block of East Collington Avenue—roughly four blocks away.
One man died at the hospital that day and another person who was injured during the shooting was pronounced dead on Friday.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Rain Showers Continue But Expect A Sunny Weekend
Anyone with information on either shooting should call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.