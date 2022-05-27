Tank Vs Talk: Baltimore's Gervonta Davis Aims To Quiet Challenger RomeroRolando Romero can talk, and has been doing plenty of it leading into their match Saturday night, profanely poking fun at everything from the quality of Gervonta Davis’ resume to the size of his head.

Maryland Edges Indiana 6-5 In 11 Innings In Big Ten TourneyIan Petrutz singled to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th inning before being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 11th as top-seeded Maryland survived an upset bid by No. 8 seed Indiana for a 6-5 victory in the first round of the weather-delayed Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Flo Rida, Dru Hill Among Orioles Birdland Summer Music Series LineupThe music series consists of three postgame concerts at Oriole Park at Camden Yards held throughout the summer.

Ravens Sign Former Packers QB Brett HundleyThe Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterback Brett Hundley.