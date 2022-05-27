BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cloudy but comfortable Thursday across the state, with highs mainly into the low 70’s, clouds overnight will likely linger into Friday with the chance of showers in the area during the morning, and even some thunder as well.

By afternoon with warmer air in place, and a lot of available moisture, we have the threat of a few severe thunderstorms developing across the area.

Any of these storms may produce damaging wind gusts small hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as well.

The most likely time period for these storms is between 2 and 7 p.m. Once this first round of storms moves thru, the second area of showers and storms will cross the region much later at night, even as late as midnight.

Rainfall may range up to an inch or more in some locations.

By Saturday afternoon, some widely scattered showers may still be experienced in the region, but the sun and warmer temperatures will also come our way.

Sunday should be mostly sunny and a lot warmer reaching into the low to mid 80s, and on Monday we will see hot summer-like conditions with highs in the upper 80s!

We will be tracking any storm threat tomorrow, as we have declared it an Alert Day because of those possible strong storms.

– Bob Turk