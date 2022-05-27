BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain showers continue with some thunderstorms around the Central Maryland area until around midnight.
Friday morning and afternoon a very strong line of storms moved across the entire region—with numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and some tornado warnings too.READ MORE: Traffic Advisory For US 50 East Before Bay Bridge
Despite all those warnings, no tornadoes were reported.
But lots of areas did see straight-line wind damage from the storms.
Overnight some lingering showers are possible, but the trend will be to gradually dry out by morning.
More sunshine will be arriving on Saturday along with much warmer temperatures.
By Sunday, it will warm with even more highs in the mid-80s.
On Memorial Day, hotter temperatures and plenty of sunshine will push thermometers to 90 degrees.