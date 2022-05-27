BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday has been an Alert Day for the books.

A wave of Tornado Warnings were issued throughout the day for parts of Maryland, but most of those warnings have since been canceled except for in Prince George’s County.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert County, and Prince George’s County until 9:30 p.m., according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

MDEM ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Prince Georges County in MD until 9:30pm. #mdwx — Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) (@MDMEMA) May 28, 2022

Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, and a portion of Talbot County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:45 p.m.

The Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties.

Besides the storm threat, the day will be mostly cloudy and humid as we climb to an afternoon high near 79 degrees outside.

The good news is that after tonight, the weather will improve greatly for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

There is a slight chance for a couple of showers through early Saturday afternoon, but clouds will break and temperatures remain seasonably warm near 79 degrees.

As for Ocean City and the Delaware Beaches, conditions are very nice through Monday. We’re talking about low 70s and a healthy dose of sun as Saturday morning’s clouds clear out.

Be safe and enjoy your weekend. Overall, the weather should cooperate with your plans, once we get past this afternoon anyway.

