BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A second person who was shot during a triple shooting in East Baltimore has died from their injuries, according to authorities.
Two men and a teenager were shot in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.READ MORE: War Of The Words: Governor Hogan And Mayor Scott Spar Over Baltimore Crime
A 38-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, and a man of undetermined age had been shot.
The man of undetermined age died following after being rushed to the other hospital.READ MORE: Delays Reported On US 50 East Before Bay Bridge
Police confirmed on Friday that one of the two other gunshot victims had died.
It was not immediately clear if the man or teenager had succumbed to their injuries.MORE NEWS: Memorial Day Travel Weekend Begins in Maryland
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.